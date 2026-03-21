IPL 2026: Abhishek Nayar opens up on Andre Russell's absence

As the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face a major challenge with the absence of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell . The franchise released Russell ahead of the IPL auctions, leaving a significant gap in their lineup. Despite retiring from IPL, he returned as KKR's "power coach."

Coach's response Nayar on Russell's absence At a recent press conference, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar addressed the question of Russell's absence. "Andre Russell has been a flag bearer for this franchise for many years. What he's done over the years in T20 cricket, it's going to be hard to replicate," he stated. However, he also emphasized that this season is full of opportunities for players to step up and make their mark on the franchise.

Young talent Young guns to step up Nayar stressed the potential of young cricketers in KKR's setup, who could leave their mark on the franchise's legacy. "However, this is a season of opportunities. We have Rinku (Singh) and Ramandeep (Singh) who can step up and do something for the franchise, like they have before," he asserted. "There's pressure when playing in the IPL but we want our players to be true to their potential and make a name for themselves," Nayar said.

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