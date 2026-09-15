US Open: Aryna Sabalenka fined $7,500 for outburst during final
What's the story
In a major blow, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has been fined $7,500 for her outburst during the 2026 US Open final against Elena Rybakina. The fine, reportedly the third-biggest of this year's tournament, comes after Sabalenka lost the three-set final to Rybakina, who took over her No. 1 world ranking. The fine was imposed for a code violation during the match, where she hit a ball into the stands in frustration.
Reaction
Sabalenka reflects on her reaction
After losing the championship point at Arthur Ashe Stadium, an anguished Sabalenka smashed her racket and hurled expletives at a TV camera.
She later reflected on her reaction, saying it was tough to control emotions after losing a Grand Slam final while trying for a three-peat.
"I just wanted to let all of that aggression and disappointment go outside," she said.
Penalties
Other heavily fined players
Despite her reaction, Sabalenka wasn't the most heavily punished player.
Luisina Giovannina was fined $20,000 for a lack of professionalism during her qualifying-round loss to Lucia Bronzetti.
French player Corentin Moutet was also fined $15,000 after receiving a code violation and point penalty for smashing his racket during his first-round match against Dane Sweeney.
Information
What's the maximum fine?
Grand Slam rules allow a maximum fine of $50,000 for racket smashing, although penalties are usually less. Players can also be fined between $3,000 and $5,000 for audible obscenity. The US Open also released a full list of fines imposed on 18 players during the tournament.
Loss
Sabalenka's Major streak broken
The defeat at the US Open marked Sabalenka's first Grand Slam title-less season since 2022.
Earlier this year, she was the Australian Open runner-up. She then lost the French Open quarter-final before suffering a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.
Sabalenka concluded the season with a 19-4 record at Grand Slams.
"I'll just keep working hard and keep improving my tennis," she said.