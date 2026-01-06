Glenn Phillips reveals reason behind his occasional left-handed batting
What's the story
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has revealed the reason behind his occasional left-handed batting in T20 matches. The unique tactic is aimed at countering left-arm orthodox spinners, a common challenge for right-handed batsmen. Phillips said the strategy has been "in the pipeline for a couple of years" and was notably used during a recent Super Smash T20 match.
Tactical approach
Phillips's left-handed batting: A strategic move
Phillips explained that he enjoys left-handed batting training for multiple reasons. "One, just to keep both hands and both sides of the brain working, but also just for the opportunity to take down left-arm spin at some stage," he said as per ESPNcricinfo. The strategy is based on the fact that a ball turning away from a batter is considered a favorable match-up in T20 cricket.
Future plans
Phillips's left-handed batting: A long-term strategy
Phillips clarified that his left-handed batting is more of a future strategy. "It's more of a future thing," he said, adding that it made sense to use it in a game with plenty of left-arm off-spin bowling. He also revealed that he has always been able to bat left-handed and considered switching at the age of 10 but chose to stick with right-hand batting due to laziness.
Skill development
Phillips's left-handed batting: A gradual process
Phillips said he started working on his left-handed batting more seriously at around 20 years of age. He faced both pace bowlers and spinners in the nets to fine-tune his skills. "It's been a few years since it's really had a chance to come out in the pipeline," he said, adding that it was cool for years of work to pay off on the field.
Confidence boost
Phillips's left-handed batting: A trust in training
Phillips emphasized the importance of trusting his training and watching the ball as much as possible. He has generally used this tactic when there was nothing to lose, with a few overs left and time for some fun. The cricketer was 83 not out in a domestic-level game with only two balls left in the innings when he took guard as a left-hander.