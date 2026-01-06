Glenn Phillips reveals reason behind his occasional left-handed batting 

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips has revealed the reason behind his occasional left-handed batting in T20 matches. The unique tactic is aimed at countering left-arm orthodox spinners, a common challenge for right-handed batsmen. Phillips said the strategy has been "in the pipeline for a couple of years" and was notably used during a recent Super Smash T20 match.

Tactical approach Phillips's left-handed batting: A strategic move Phillips explained that he enjoys left-handed batting training for multiple reasons. "One, just to keep both hands and both sides of the brain working, but also just for the opportunity to take down left-arm spin at some stage," he said as per ESPNcricinfo. The strategy is based on the fact that a ball turning away from a batter is considered a favorable match-up in T20 cricket.

Future plans Phillips's left-handed batting: A long-term strategy Phillips clarified that his left-handed batting is more of a future strategy. "It's more of a future thing," he said, adding that it made sense to use it in a game with plenty of left-arm off-spin bowling. He also revealed that he has always been able to bat left-handed and considered switching at the age of 10 but chose to stick with right-hand batting due to laziness.

Skill development Phillips's left-handed batting: A gradual process Phillips said he started working on his left-handed batting more seriously at around 20 years of age. He faced both pace bowlers and spinners in the nets to fine-tune his skills. "It's been a few years since it's really had a chance to come out in the pipeline," he said, adding that it was cool for years of work to pay off on the field.