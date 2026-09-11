3 reasons why Hardik Pandya's value goes beyond his numbers

Fast-bowling all-rounders have been rare commodities in Indian cricket, which makes Pandya almost irreplaceable.

His batting abilities are enough to earn him a place in India's white-ball XIs.

Over the years, Pandya has played several match-defining knocks across different conditions.

On top of this, he has aced the third seamer's role, providing breakthroughs at crucial stages. He has also impressed with the new ball.

Pandya's accuracy has improved significantly over the last few years.