3 reasons why Hardik Pandya's value goes beyond his numbers
What's the story
Hardik Pandya's fitness will play a major role in shaping India's strategy for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. The all-rounder brings unique skills to both batting and bowling, making him an invaluable asset to the team. With the tournament still some time away, India have the opportunity to manage his workload and improve his match fitness. On this note, we look at why Pandya's value goes beyond his numbers.
#1
Fast-bowling all-rounder: A rare commodity
Fast-bowling all-rounders have been rare commodities in Indian cricket, which makes Pandya almost irreplaceable.
His batting abilities are enough to earn him a place in India's white-ball XIs.
Over the years, Pandya has played several match-defining knocks across different conditions.
On top of this, he has aced the third seamer's role, providing breakthroughs at crucial stages. He has also impressed with the new ball.
Pandya's accuracy has improved significantly over the last few years.
#2
Provides flexibility to the line-up
A fully fit Pandya would add balance, flexibility, and depth to the team.
As a middle-order batsman who can bowl effective spells with both new and old balls, he gives India the chance to build a more flexible XI.
His presence allows Team India to tinker with the combination as per the conditions.
He has also been one of the team's two fast-bowling options on a few spin-friendly tracks.
#3
Experience and versatility can help India win the World Cup
Pandya is highly experienced, having played 94 ODIs for India.
In these matches, he has scored 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82, with his strike rate being an impressive 110.89.
He has also taken 91 wickets in the format.
Having featured in the last two ODI World Cups, the 32-year-old is well-versed with the dynamics and pressure of the competition.