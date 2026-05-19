3 reasons why MI can part ways with Hardik Pandya

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) were among the first sides to be knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoff race. After winning their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, MI's campaign went south. From untimely injuries to out-of-form players, the Hardik Pandya -led side saw it all. And Hardik's poor form and captaincy have been centering it all. Here's why MI can part ways with Hardik.

Campaign MI's form under Hardik MI traded in Hardik from Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2024 season. He was directly appointed captain, replacing the legendary Rohit Sharma, a decision that drew flak. The move hasn't paid dividends so far, with MI reaching the playoffs in one of their last three seasons (since Hardik's appointment). MI finished last in 2024 before losing Qualifier 2 last year.

Form How Hardik has fared in IPL 2026 Hardik, who is currently out with a back spasm, had one of his worst seasons this year. In eight IPL 2026 games, he has scored 146 runs at an average of 20.85 (SR: 136.44). He averaged 61.50 with the ball and leaked runs at nearly 12 an over. Moreover, his decision to give youngsters the ball in crunch moments cost them matches.

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