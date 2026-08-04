Can Saransh Jain be India's ace in SL Test series? 

With Sundar being unavailable, Jain happens to be the only right-handed off-spinner in the Indian squad.

The latter can give a tough time to the Sri Lankan left-handers as he tends to spin the ball away from southpaws.

The likes of Kamindu Mendis and Sonal Dinusha, both lefties, did well in their recent Test assignment against West Indies.

Jain can turn out to be an asset against them.