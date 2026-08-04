Can Saransh Jain be India's ace in SL Test series?
What's the story
Star Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned his maiden Test call-up for India's upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka in August. The 33-year-old off-spinning all-rounder got a chance as Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury. Jain's inclusion comes after an impressive performance on India A's tour of Sri Lanka. Here we look at why he can be India's ace in the upcoming series.
Prospect
Familiarity with Lankan tracks
Jain would be confident of making a mark, having starred in the recent unofficial Test series against Sri Lanka A.
He claimed seven wickets across four innings, including a brilliant 4/92 in Galle.
The all-rounder also made a mark with a 70* in that game.
As the opening Sri Lanka-India match will also take place in Galle, the veteran would be raring to go.
Team composition
Jain can trouble the Lankan southpaws
With Sundar being unavailable, Jain happens to be the only right-handed off-spinner in the Indian squad.
The latter can give a tough time to the Sri Lankan left-handers as he tends to spin the ball away from southpaws.
The likes of Kamindu Mendis and Sonal Dinusha, both lefties, did well in their recent Test assignment against West Indies.
Jain can turn out to be an asset against them.
Team dynamics
Will Jain get a chance?
While Jain's inclusion is a big step forward in his career, getting into India's playing XI will be another challenge altogether.
The spin department already has Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Manav Suthar as a settled trio.
However, if Sundar's recovery takes longer or if the team management seeks more batting depth lower down the order, Jain's all-round profile could come in handy.
Stats
Here are his FC stats
Jain has been a key player for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit since his professional debut in April 2014.
He has played 54 First-Class matches, taking 188 wickets at an average of 27.30 and scoring 2,223 runs at 31.75.
His tally includes two centuries, 14 fifties, 10 four-wicket hauls, and as many fifers.
If Jain makes his Test debut in Sri Lanka, he will be the first Indian to do so after the age of 33 since Robin Singh in 1998.