T20 World Cup 2026: Why Scotland can replace Bangladesh

The confusion over Bangladesh's participation in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup continues to grow with each passing day. The final decision on their travel to India is due on January 21, ESPNcricinfo reported. This deadline was communicated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) during recent meetings in Dhaka. If Bangladesh decide against participating in the tournament scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, Scotland could be their replacement.

Tournament schedule Bangladesh's group stage matches Bangladesh are currently placed in Group C with Italy, England, West Indies, and Nepal. They will play three group-stage matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The ICC has refused to change this schedule despite ongoing discussions over the last three weeks. The governing body also rejected a proposal to swap Bangladesh with Ireland for their early matches in Sri Lanka.

Safety measures Security concerns and ICC's assurance The BCB has expressed concerns over the security of its players amid political tensions between India and Bangladesh. However, the ICC has assured that there is no specific threat to the Bangladesh team in India. The governing body cited independent risk assessments by internationally recognized security experts, which found no direct threat to Bangladesh players, officials, or venues in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Match relocation BCB's preference for matches outside India In talks with the ICC, the BCB expressed its willingness to play in the T20 World Cup but preferred matches outside India. This demand gained traction after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026 on the BCCI's orders. Following this development, the BCB intensified its request to move Bangladesh's World Cup matches out of the country.

