CWI announces central contracts for men's and women's teams

Opening batter John Campbell has made a comeback to the men's list for the first time since 2019.

However, all-rounder Romario Shepherd and batters Brandon King and Alick Athanaze have been dropped from the list this time around.

Meanwhile, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste and Vitel Lawes have been awarded development contracts.

Lawes is a particularly exciting 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner who has already played seven ODIs for West Indies.