CWI announces central contracts for men's and women's teams
What's the story
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its central contracts for men's and women's cricket for the 2026-27 season. The list sees three new entrants: Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo and Mandy Mangru. This is the first time these players have been awarded a central contract by CWI. They will join established players like Shai Hope (ODI and T20I), Roston Chase (Test) and Hayley Matthews in the contracted group.
Contract updates
Changes in the men's list
Opening batter John Campbell has made a comeback to the men's list for the first time since 2019.
However, all-rounder Romario Shepherd and batters Brandon King and Alick Athanaze have been dropped from the list this time around.
Meanwhile, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste and Vitel Lawes have been awarded development contracts.
Lawes is a particularly exciting 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner who has already played seven ODIs for West Indies.
Strategic focus
Here is Miles Bascombe's full statement
CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe stressed the importance of the upcoming matches in his statement.
He said, "Every one of these contracts is tied to a job in front of us."
The men's team will participate in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier next February, while the women's team has ODIs against Pakistan this December.
Player highlights
Jangoo, Forde and Mangru's profiles
Jangoo recently scored his second Test hundred, making 233 against Sri Lanka in North Sound back in June.
Forde, who is yet to make his Test debut, has been a key player for West Indies's white-ball teams.
He can swing the new ball and also bat down the order.
Mangru is a wicketkeeper-batter with six ODIs and 13 T20Is under her belt for the West Indies women's team.
Her inclusion in the central contract list highlights CWI's focus on nurturing talent with international experience.
Information
WI Men contracts
WI senior men retainer contracts: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase (Test captain), Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (ODI and T20I captain), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican. WI men's development contracts: Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Vitel Lawes.
Information
WI senior women retainer contracts
WI Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (captain), Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.