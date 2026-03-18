Bumrah is still in the top category

Central contracts 2025/26: Why BCCI could compensate Jasprit Bumrah

By Parth Dhall 06:28 pm Mar 18, 202606:28 pm

What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced its annual player contracts for the 2025/26 season. The new contracts did away with the A+ grade, which placed only Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja in the top category (Grade A). As per the 2024/25 contracts, the cited figures for Grade A, B, and C players were ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore, and ₹1 crore, respectively. The BCCI is yet to officially disclose the revised 2025/26 contract values.