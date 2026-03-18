Central contracts 2025/26: Why BCCI could compensate Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced its annual player contracts for the 2025/26 season. The new contracts did away with the A+ grade, which placed only Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja in the top category (Grade A). As per the 2024/25 contracts, the cited figures for Grade A, B, and C players were ₹5 crore, ₹3 crore, and ₹1 crore, respectively. The BCCI is yet to officially disclose the revised 2025/26 contract values.
Pay reduction
Bumrah demoted from Grade A+ to A
The BCCI's decision to remove the A+ grade has effectively demoted Bumrah, who had been a consistent Grade A+ contract holder. He earlier shared the A+ category with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have retired from Tests and T20Is. However, Bumrah is still active in all three formats. Although the board hasn't revealed contract values yet, Bumrah will likely be compensated following this change.
Contract revision
BCCI exploring ways to address financial concerns
According to sources, the BCCI is considering revising its contract valuation structure. The aim is to ensure that players like Bumrah don't suffer financial losses due to demotions. "The board is trying to figure out how Bumrah can be compensated. It is understandable that it would be unfair to reduce his fee from ₹7 crore to ₹5 crore," a source close to the BCCI told Times of India.
Twitter Post
BCCI central contracts 2025/26
🚨 News 🚨— BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2026
BCCI announces Annual Player Retainership for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025-26 season#TeamIndia | Details 🔽https://t.co/Rd3pUCPRr9 pic.twitter.com/UNYRThs1kW