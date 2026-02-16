Will Jacks smashes fastest fifty for England in T20 WC 

LOADING...
Jacks hammered a 21-ball half-century against Italy

By Parth Dhall
Feb 16, 2026
05:23 pm
England set Italy a challenging target of 203 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Englishmen, despite losing successive wickets, finished on 202/7 in 20 overs. Will Jacks played a key role, scoring a blistering half-century. He hammered a 21-ball half-century, now the fastest for England in T20 World Cup history. Here are the key stats.

Summary of England's innings

England opted to bat first with a star-studded batting attack. Despite losing Jos Buttler early on, England banked on Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell's 33-run stand. Although the likes of Tom Banton, Harry Brook, and Sam Curran played impactful cameos, England were down to 105/5. Jacks, who came in next, added 54 runs (25 balls) with Curran.

Curran's late flourish bolsters England

Jacks and Curran took England past 150, but Crishan Kalugamage cut short Curran's stay. Jacks then took the onus and propelled England to 202/7. He hammered an unbeaten 53 off 22 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes).

Historic fifty for Jacks

As mentioned, Jacks's 21-ball half-century is now the fastest for England in the T20 World Cup. He surpassed Eoin Morgan and Buttler (25 balls each). Jacks once again played the rescuer, having smashed an unbeaten 39*(18) against Nepal in Mumbai. The 27-year-old, who has now evolved into England's mainstay finisher, recorded his maiden T20I half-century. He owns 514 runs from 36 T20Is at a strike rate of 145.6.

