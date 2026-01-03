T20 World Cup: Australia may follow 'Head-like' strategy with Cummins

The Australian cricket team is considering a 'Head-like' strategy for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The plan revolves around including Pat Cummins in the squad, even if he can't play in the tournament's first half due to a back injury. This approach is inspired by Travis Head's successful return during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Injury update Cummins's rehabilitation and potential impact on World Cup participation Cummins, Australia's Test skipper, is a part of the provisional 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup. However, his participation will depend on how well he recovers from a bone stress injury. The fast bowler's only competitive game since July was the Adelaide Ashes Test, where he took three wickets in each innings, helping his team retain the urn. However, he was then rested for the final two matches.

Recovery assessment Cummins's recovery scan and World Cup participation Cummins will undergo a scan later this month to assess the impact of his last match on his recovery. The results will determine if he can participate in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka. This has led Australian management to consider including Cummins without expecting him to play until later stages of the tournament.

Rule implications ICC rules and potential squad adjustments ICC rules require each team to select their playing XI from a 15-player squad, with replacements only for injuries. If a player is replaced in the squad, they can't return. This means if Cummins is selected but can't play, Australia would effectively have a 14-player group to choose from for the first few matches. The finalized squad of 15 must be submitted to the ICC by January-end.

Past strategies Australia's past strategy with Head and current injury concerns Australia had previously used a similar strategy with Head during the 2023 ODI World Cup. He didn't arrive in India until after Australia's fourth match but went on to score a century against New Zealand in his first match and an unforgettable ton in the final against India. However, both Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood are unlikely to be fit for pre-tournament T20I series against Pakistan due to injury concerns.

Confidence expressed Selection chair's confidence in injured players Despite the injury concerns, selection chair George Bailey is confident that both Cummins and Hazlewood will be fit for the T20 World Cup. "I don't think they'll be available for the Pakistan series, but I think that both should be online (for the World Cup)," Bailey told reporters on Saturday. He added that Cummins might take a bit longer to recover, similar to how Head returned during the 50-over World Cup.

Statement Hopefully we can carry him: Cummins "Patty might be a bit later. That might be a similar situation to Travis Head in the 50-over World Cup, where there's an entry point at some point," added Bailey. "Hopefully we can manage and carry him in the squad until that point," he said. For the unversed, Australia carried an injured Travis Head for the first half of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The batter put up some stunning performances in the second half and powered the Aussies to the title. He also scored a match-winning hundred in the final.