New owners for RCB? Lalit Modi claims on social media

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, are reportedly up for sale. The speculation comes after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi 's recent comments about Diageo Plc, the current owners of RCB. In posts on X, Modi said that it appears Diageo has decided to sell off its stake in the team. Earlier this year, RCB scripted history with their maiden IPL title.

Investor appeal Modi hints at global investor interest Modi also hinted at the possible interest from global investors in acquiring RCB. He said, "One of the big global funds or a sovereign fund would desperately like to have them as part of their investment and India strategy." He further added that selling RCB could set a new record valuation for IPL franchises, highlighting its growth as a valuable sporting league.

Valuation forecast Modi's valuation prediction for RCB In a podcast last month, Modi had said that if RCB were to sell, they should not do it for less than $2 billion. He predicted that the franchise's valuation could hit $2.5 billion if the sale happened next year. This prediction comes after RCB won their maiden IPL title earlier this year, ending a long trophy drought and boosting their appeal to potential investors.

There have been a lot of rumour about the sale of an @IPL franchise specifically @RCBTweets - well in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it. I am sure having won the IPL last season and also… pic.twitter.com/ecXfU5n5v5 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) September 29, 2025