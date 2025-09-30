New owners for RCB? Lalit Modi claims on social media
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, are reportedly up for sale. The speculation comes after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi's recent comments about Diageo Plc, the current owners of RCB. In posts on X, Modi said that it appears Diageo has decided to sell off its stake in the team. Earlier this year, RCB scripted history with their maiden IPL title.
Investor appeal
Modi hints at global investor interest
Modi also hinted at the possible interest from global investors in acquiring RCB. He said, "One of the big global funds or a sovereign fund would desperately like to have them as part of their investment and India strategy." He further added that selling RCB could set a new record valuation for IPL franchises, highlighting its growth as a valuable sporting league.
Valuation forecast
Modi's valuation prediction for RCB
In a podcast last month, Modi had said that if RCB were to sell, they should not do it for less than $2 billion. He predicted that the franchise's valuation could hit $2.5 billion if the sale happened next year. This prediction comes after RCB won their maiden IPL title earlier this year, ending a long trophy drought and boosting their appeal to potential investors.
Twitter Post
What Modi wrote on X
There have been a lot of rumour about the sale of an @IPL franchise specifically @RCBTweets - well in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it. I am sure having won the IPL last season and also… pic.twitter.com/ecXfU5n5v5— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) September 29, 2025
Franchise evolution
IPL, RCB's growing stature
From Vijay Mallya's ownership to the takeover of Diageo, RCB have always been in the spotlight with its star-studded roster and strong branding. Despite not winning a title until this year, the team's marketability has soared after their maiden victory. They further have Virat Kohli as their face, the greatest modern-day batter. The potential sale of RCB is all the more significant given IPL's status as a commercial and sporting powerhouse, similar to several other high-profile sporting leagues.