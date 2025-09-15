Williamson, Conway among players to accept NZC casual agreements

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced that five top players have signed casual playing agreements for the 2025-26 season. The players are Kane Williamson , Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Tim Seifert. The agreement allows them to participate in franchise cricket while remaining a part of the New Zealand high-performance system. Here are further details.

Support system Support services offered by NZC The casual agreements ensure that the players will get coaching, medical, and mental skills support from NZC. They will also have access to gym and cricket facilities as part of this arrangement. The quintet has also committed to New Zealand's T20 World Cup campaign next year in India and Sri Lanka. However, they will have to be available for a certain number of series/games leading up to the marquee event.

Absentees Williamson, Allen to miss Australia T20I series Williamson has opted out of the three T20Is against Australia in Mount Maunganui, starting October 1. Allen will also miss the series as he recovers from a foot injury. The squad for the Chappell-Hadlee series is set to be named on Wednesday. NZC CEO Scott Weenink said that with such a major event coming up, they wanted their best T20 players ready and available for selection.