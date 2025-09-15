Was Gautam Gambhir behind India's 'no handshake' act against Pakistan? 

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir was behind the decision to not shake hands with Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2025 clash, as per Telecom Asia Sport. The move came after India captain Suryakumar Yadav led his team to a resounding victory over their arch-rivals on Sunday. The gesture, which was not reciprocated by the Pakistani players or even when they approached the Indian dressing room later, sparked a lot of discussion in cricketing circles.

Tactical approach The no-handshake strategy was Gambhir's brainchild The no-handshake strategy was reportedly devised by Gambhir himself. He had advised the Indian players to avoid handshakes or any verbal exchanges with their Pakistani counterparts. The decision came amid growing discussions of a 'boycott' ahead of the match, which had even reached the Indian dressing room. Players like Suryakumar and others had approached Gambhir and other support staff members with their concerns about these talks.

Focus on performance 'Don't shake hands, don't engage...': Gambhir to Team India In light of the growing 'boycott' talks, Gambhir had advised his players to ignore social media and focus solely on their game. "Cut down on social media, stop reading the noise. Your job is to play for India. Don't forget what happened in Pahalgam. Don't shake hands, don't engage — just go out, show your best and win for India," he said as per the report.

Public statement 'We wanted to show solidarity with the victims' Gambhir also spoke to the Asia Cup 2025 broadcaster in India about the game, echoing Suryakumar's sentiments on the importance of their no-handshake gesture. He said, "Good win. There is still a lot of cricket left in this tournament. This match was important as we wanted to show solidarity with the victims and their families and what they went through during the Pahalgam attack."