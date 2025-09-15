Will England appoint new Test vice-captain ahead of Ashes? 

England's cricket coach Brendon McCullum has hinted at a possible change in the vice-captaincy of the Test team ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes series against Australia. The potential shift could see Harry Brook , who has been leading England's white-ball teams, take over from Ollie Pope as Ben Stokes's deputy. The development comes as Stokes continues his recovery from injury.

Leadership transition Brook's leadership qualities McCullum acknowledged Brook's growing influence as a leader in English cricket. "I think it's no secret that Harry Brook is emerging as a leader within English cricket," he said after the third T20I between England and South Africa got washed out. The coach also emphasized the importance of communication and understanding in team dynamics, saying, "But whatever happens, a great team man understands that just because you haven't got a title, doesn't stop you from being a leader."

Leadership qualities Praise for Brook's captaincy Brook's quick adaptation to his new role as captain of the white-ball side was praised by McCullum. The coach said, "I've enjoyed working with Brooky, I think he's taken to the role really well, really quickly." He also noted that despite Brook's busy schedule, he remains well-connected within the group and keeps things simple.

Fitness concerns Stokes's injury concerns and potential solutions Stokes is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and has missed England's last four Test series. McCullum said they have several options in mind if Stokes's fitness becomes an issue during the Australia tour. He also revealed that the squad composition is mostly finalized, with the second spinner's role behind Shoaib Bashir being the main topic of discussion at this stage.