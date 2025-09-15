'It is disheartening': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India's handshake snub

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment over India's decision to skip the traditional post-match handshake with Pakistan during their Asia Cup 2025 clash. The match, which took place in Dubai on Sunday, witnessed India defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. However, the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the victory drew widespread attention and criticism from Akhtar.

Reaction Akhtar urges India-Pakistan to move on Akhtar was visibly upset with the Indian team's behavior, calling it "disheartening." "I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see, and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political. Cricket match hain isko political mat banao. We have said nice things about you," he said in a news channel. He further added that such incidents are common even within families and urged everyone to move on for the sake of cricket.

Strategy Indian team allegedly snubbed the handshake on Gambhir's advice According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, it was Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir who suggested the handshake snub. He allegedly advised the players against shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts and also refrained from any verbal exchanges. This strategy was part of India's protest against Pakistan in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Criticism Latif, Akhtar slam India for handshake snub Akhtar and former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif criticized the Indian team for their refusal to shake hands. Akhtar said, "Show your grace, do the handshakes. Fights happen in every house, but that doesn't mean you take it to the next level." Latif also condemned India's action, calling it a "blot" they will have to carry for a lifetime. He said, "Wars have happened before too, but we have always shaken hands."