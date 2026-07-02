Wimbledon: Alex de Minaur reaches third round with Mannarino scalp 

Journey

Third round at Wimbledon

As mentioned, de Minaur has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third successive year. He has gone past the fourth round only once, in 2024 (quarter-final). De Minaur is now 15-6 at the grass-court Slam. He is yet to win a Grand Slam quarter-final, having reached seven of them. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 68-34 win-loss record at Majors.