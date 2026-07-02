Wimbledon: Alex de Minaur reaches third round with Mannarino scalp
What's the story
Fifth seed Alex de Minaur reached the 2026 Wimbledon third round after beating Adrian Mannarino. De Minaur claimed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over the Frenchman on Court 3 after nearly two hours. The Australian, the 2024 Wimbledon quarter-finalist, reached this stage at the grass-court Slam for the third successive year. He is yet to make a Grand Slam semi-final.
Stats
A look at match stats
De Minaur won a total of 95 points and 21 winners. He served the match's only seven aces. The Australian conceded two break points and won seven of his 14. He won 64% of his net points. Meanwhile, Mannarino had a win percentage of 42 on his second serve. He recorded more unforced errors (30) than de Minaur (20).
Journey
Third round at Wimbledon
As mentioned, de Minaur has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third successive year. He has gone past the fourth round only once, in 2024 (quarter-final). De Minaur is now 15-6 at the grass-court Slam. He is yet to win a Grand Slam quarter-final, having reached seven of them. Overall, the 27-year-old has a 68-34 win-loss record at Majors.
Information
Form in 2026
De Minaur started his 2026 Wimbledon campaign with a straight-set win over Roman Andres Burruchaga. The former is now 26-13 in the season, having won a title.