Wimbledon 2026: Madison Keys survives Kayla Day scare in three-setter
By Parth Dhall
Jun 30, 2026 07:22 pm
What's the story
Madison Keys reached the 2026 Wimbledon second round after beating her fellow American Kayla Day. Keys lost the opening set but bounced back with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 win after over two hours on Court 18. The 2025 Australian Open winner continues her unbeaten run in the opening round at Wimbledon. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Keys won a total of 117 points and 41 winners in the match. Both Keys and Day served three aces each. The former had a win percentage of 79 and 48 on her first and second serves, respectively. She won 71% of her net points. Keys had more unforced errors (47) than Day (30). Both of them recorded five-plus double-faults each.