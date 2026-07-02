Taylor Fritz wins his 20th Wimbledon match: Key stats

Journey

Fritz's Grand Slam journey

As mentioned, Fritz has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third successive year. He has gone past the fourth round on three other occasions - 2022, 2024, and 2025. Fritz is now 20-9 at the grass-court Slam. He is yet to win a Grand Slam title, having reached the 2024 US Open final. Overall, the 28-year-old is 69-39 at Majors.