Taylor Fritz wins his 20th Wimbledon match: Key stats
What's the story
Sixth seed Taylor Fritz reached the 2026 Wimbledon third round after beating his fellow American Patrick Kypson. Fritz won the men's singles clash 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 after over two hours on Court 2. The Australian, the 2025 Wimbledon semi-finalist, reached this stage at the grass-court Slam for the third successive year. He is yet to win a Grand Slam title.
Stats
A look at match stats
Fritz won a total of 108 points and 34 winners. He served as many as 19 aces compared to Kypson's three. The former conceded a break point and won six of his 19. And Kypson won 64% of his net points. Meanwhile, Fritz had a win percentage of 82 on his first serve. Kypson recorded more unforced errors (37) than de Minaur (22).
Journey
Fritz's Grand Slam journey
As mentioned, Fritz has reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third successive year. He has gone past the fourth round on three other occasions - 2022, 2024, and 2025. Fritz is now 20-9 at the grass-court Slam. He is yet to win a Grand Slam title, having reached the 2024 US Open final. Overall, the 28-year-old is 69-39 at Majors.
Information
Frtiz leads this list
According to Opta, this was Fritz's 45th ATP win on grass since the start of the 2020 season. No other player has even 40 wins in this period, with Daniil Medvedev trailing Fritz (39).