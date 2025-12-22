Year-ender: Winners of European football's 'Big 5' leagues in 2025

The 2025 calendar year is set to come to an end as we welcome 2026. The year witnessed Europe's Big 5 leagues in football see champions get crowned in a season spanning across 2024-25. Liverpool dominated England. Italy's roller-coaster season saw Napoli come out top at the death. In Spain, Barcelona showed substance. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as usual, dominated Germany and France.

Premier League Liverpool clinch the Premier League title Liverpool claimed the Premier League 2024-25 title. Matchweek 38 of the campaign got over on May 25, 2025. Arne Slot's men were held by Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw. However, they managed a 10-point gap over 2nd-placed Arsenal, having gone winless in their last 4 matches. Slot won the title in his maiden season as the Reds picked up 84 points.

Serie A Napoli crowned Serie A champions Matchweek 38 of the Serie A 2024-25 campaign decided the winners. Napoli were crowned champions with Inter finishing 2nd. Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 with Inter too winning in Matchweek 38. They defeated Como 2-0. Napoli finished with 82 points as Inter claimed 81. Scott McTominay's spectacular scissor-kick volley and Romelu Lukaku's goal helped Napoli secure their fourth Serie A title ahead of Inter.

La Liga Barcelona secure their 28th La Liga title On May 15, 2025, Barcelona officially secured their 28th La Liga title with two matches to spare following a 2-0 win against city rivals Espanyol. Hansi Flick's men ended the season with 88 points from 38 games. They finished 4 points above 2nd-placed Real Madrid (84). Notably, Barcelona scored a record 102 goals and enjoyed a goal difference of +63.

Bundesliga Bayern dominate the scenes in Bundesliga Bayern Munich returned back to winning the Bundesliga after finishing third in the 2023-24 season. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern rode through Harry Kane's heroics to seal the league title. Notably, Bayern were assured the 2024-25 Bundesliga title on Sunday, May 4, 2025, with two matches left in the season. They finished 13 points above Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern scored 99 goals from 34 league games.