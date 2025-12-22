Year-ender: Winners of European football's 'Big 5' leagues in 2025
What's the story
The 2025 calendar year is set to come to an end as we welcome 2026. The year witnessed Europe's Big 5 leagues in football see champions get crowned in a season spanning across 2024-25. Liverpool dominated England. Italy's roller-coaster season saw Napoli come out top at the death. In Spain, Barcelona showed substance. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as usual, dominated Germany and France.
Premier League
Liverpool clinch the Premier League title
Liverpool claimed the Premier League 2024-25 title. Matchweek 38 of the campaign got over on May 25, 2025. Arne Slot's men were held by Crystal Palace in a 1-1 draw. However, they managed a 10-point gap over 2nd-placed Arsenal, having gone winless in their last 4 matches. Slot won the title in his maiden season as the Reds picked up 84 points.
Serie A
Napoli crowned Serie A champions
Matchweek 38 of the Serie A 2024-25 campaign decided the winners. Napoli were crowned champions with Inter finishing 2nd. Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 with Inter too winning in Matchweek 38. They defeated Como 2-0. Napoli finished with 82 points as Inter claimed 81. Scott McTominay's spectacular scissor-kick volley and Romelu Lukaku's goal helped Napoli secure their fourth Serie A title ahead of Inter.
La Liga
Barcelona secure their 28th La Liga title
On May 15, 2025, Barcelona officially secured their 28th La Liga title with two matches to spare following a 2-0 win against city rivals Espanyol. Hansi Flick's men ended the season with 88 points from 38 games. They finished 4 points above 2nd-placed Real Madrid (84). Notably, Barcelona scored a record 102 goals and enjoyed a goal difference of +63.
Bundesliga
Bayern dominate the scenes in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich returned back to winning the Bundesliga after finishing third in the 2023-24 season. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern rode through Harry Kane's heroics to seal the league title. Notably, Bayern were assured the 2024-25 Bundesliga title on Sunday, May 4, 2025, with two matches left in the season. They finished 13 points above Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern scored 99 goals from 34 league games.
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain pocket Ligue 1 title
Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain mathematically secured a record-extending thirteenth title with six matches to spare on April 5, 2025, following a 1-0 win against Angers. PSG went on to finish the season with 84 points from 34 matches. They secured 26 wins, 6 draws and 2 defeats. They scored 92 goals and conceded 35. Marseille finished 2nd behind PSG, having managed 65 points.