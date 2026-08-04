Women's Asia Cup 2026 likely in UAE: Details here
What's the story
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to officially announce the Women's Asia Cup schedule, but it could be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 28 to September 13. The eight-team tournament will see defending champions Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, and hosts UAE compete for glory. ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi currently leads the council.
Approval status
Schedule and venue yet to be finalized
The ACC is yet to confirm the schedule, dates, and venue of the tournament as it awaits final approval from its leadership.
According to Cricinfo, an email sent to participating teams on July 22 said that the venue was "currently being finalized" but teams were expected to arrive on August 27, with the final scheduled for September 13.
Schedule anticipation
Is Team India squad finalized?
The participating countries are eagerly waiting for the final schedule from the ACC to finalize their travel and logistical arrangements.
On August 2, the BCCI announced India's squad for the tournament but later deleted the post as it was premature without an official announcement from the ACC.
The women's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, is scheduled between September 17 and 24.
Information
India's likely squad for Women's Asia Cup
Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), G Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani, and Nandani Sharma.