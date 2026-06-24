WT20 WC: Chamari Athapaththu scripts records with fourth WT20I hundred 

Career

Here are her career numbers

Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is, having raced to 3,891 runs across 161 games at an average of 26.11 (SR: 111.93). The tally includes 18 50-plus scores. She is fourth in terms of overall runs in WT20Is. 850 of her runs have come in 36 WT20 WC games at an average of 24.28. Besides a ton, she has tallied three fifties. Meanwhile, Athapaththu's previous scores in this edition were 2, 27, and 4.