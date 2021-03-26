-
Spain held by Greece in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken
Mar 26, 2021
Spain were frustrated by Greece in their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign at home.
Despite taking the lead through Alvaro Morata in the first half, Anastasios Bakasetas converted a penalty in the second to equalize for the visitors.
Spain dominated possession but failed to find any clear cut chances.
Spain's next match is against Georgia.
Here are the records broken.
Match
How did the match pan out?
Juventus striker Morata gave Spain the lead from close range, shortly after Dani Olmo's drive had hit the crossbar.
In the second half, substitute Inigo Martinez conceded a penalty for a rash tackle on Greek mid-fielder Giorgos Masouras.
Bakasetas then converted from the spot to get Greece level.
From there on, Greece held on to stun Luis Enrique's team and earn a point.
Morata
Morata continues to impress in the ongoing season
As per Opta, since 2004, only David Silva (8), David Villa (8), and Fernando Torres (7) have scored more goals in the World Cup Qualifiers for Spain than Alvaro Morata (6).
Morata now has 19 goals in 37 matches for Spain.
Meanwhile, the Juventus forward has scored 16 goals in 34 matches for the club this season.
Information
Spain script this record
As per Opta, Spain have scored in each of their last 36 World Cup Qualifiers games (96 goals), their best run in this competition. Meanwhile, the last time they went without scoring was against Serbia in March 2005 (goalless draw in Belgrado).
Information
Spain maintain their unbeaten run in WC Qualifiers
As per Opta, Spain have not lost in their last 64 European World Cup Qualifiers matches (W50 D13). Their last loss were to Denmark in March 1993.