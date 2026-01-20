WPL 2026: Vaishnavi Sharma replaces injured Kamalini at Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have signed left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini. The latter has been ruled out of the remaining 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) matches due to an injury. The franchise announced that Vaishnavi will receive an amount of ₹30 lakh. Kamalini played five matches in the ongoing season, scoring a total of 75 runs.

Rising star Vaishnavi's impressive cricketing journey Vaishnavi, who was unsold at November's WPL mega auction, made her international debut in a five-match WT20I series against Sri Lanka in December. She took five wickets as India won 5-0. The left-arm spinner was also part of India's title-winning team at the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. The 20-year-old represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.

Player performance Contribution to MI's campaign Kamalini was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2026 season. She bagged a ₹1.60 crore contract with them in 2025. The 17-year-old left-handed batter played all five matches of the 2026 season, scoring 75 runs with a best of 32 in the opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the previous season (2024), she also played five innings and scored a total of 32 runs.

