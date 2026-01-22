WPL: Jintimani Kalita replaces injured Titas Sadhu at Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants (GG) have signed Jintimani Kalita as a replacement for the injured Titas Sadhu in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) . Sadhu, the right-arm seamer, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an undisclosed injury. She didn't play a single match for the Giants this season. She has featured in only seven matches across three seasons due to her recurring injuries.

Player profile Kalita's experience and joining details Kalita, a left-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the WPL. She has featured in 13 matches in this top-tier women's tournament. The all-rounder has joined the Giants for a fee of ₹10 lakh. Her addition is expected to spruce up the team's chances of securing a playoff spot in this year's edition of WPL.

Team progress Gujarat Giants' performance in WPL 2026 The Giants started their WPL 2026 campaign on a high note, winning their opening match against UP Warriorz by 10 runs. They beat Delhi Capitals by four runs thereafter. However, the team has struggled ever since, losing to MI by seven wickets and Royal Challengers Bengaluru twice in a row. They lost the first match by 32 runs and the second one by a whopping 61 runs.

