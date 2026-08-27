WTC standings: SL's draw in Colombo Test keeps India fifth 

Electing to bat, India scored a massive 503/9d, riding on tons from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. Gill and Rishabh Pant also shone with half-centuries.

The visitors then bowled Sri Lanka out for 290 runs. Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka batted for 154 overs despite an early blow.

India could take only three wickets on the final day as Dinusha once again scuffed up India with an unbeaten ton. SL were 429/9 as the two teams shook hands.