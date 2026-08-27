WTC standings: SL's draw in Colombo Test keeps India fifth
What's the story
Leaving the Shubman Gill-led side frustrated, Sri Lanka earned a remarkable draw against India in the 2nd Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The hosts were bowled out for 290 in response to 503/9d. But Sonal Dinusha's brilliance bailed them out despite the follow-on. After the match, India remained fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They are now in a must-win spot to qualify for the final next year.
Match summary
How did the match pan out?
Electing to bat, India scored a massive 503/9d, riding on tons from Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel. Gill and Rishabh Pant also shone with half-centuries.
The visitors then bowled Sri Lanka out for 290 runs. Forced to follow on, Sri Lanka batted for 154 overs despite an early blow.
India could take only three wickets on the final day as Dinusha once again scuffed up India with an unbeaten ton. SL were 429/9 as the two teams shook hands.
Current ranking
India retain fifth spot in WTC standings
Although SL drew the Colombo Test, India won the two-match series 1-0. However, they remained fifth in the 2025-27 WTC standings.
While India's points percentage (PCT) has dropped to 51.51, they have five wins from 11 Tests. India have lost four and drawn two Tests with 68 points so far.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are just behind India with a PCT of 33.33.
Information
What about other sides?
While Australia lead the table with a PCT of 80, South Africa and New Zealand follow them with 75 and 72.22, respectively. Bangladesh (55.56) are ahead of India, followed by Sri Lanka, England (29.76), West Indies (20.83), and Pakistan (19.05).
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What next for India?
India have seven Tests left to play - two against New Zealand (away) and five against Australia (home). To reach the WTC final, they need to win at least five of these matches and hope other results go their way.
System
WTC format explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned.
There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie.
A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.