New Zealand's historic Test series win in England: WTC standings
What's the story
New Zealand pulled off an incredible series victory over England, winning the third Test by 160 runs. The match at Nottingham's Trent Bridge saw England perish for 212 while chasing 373 on Day 5. The win marked NZ's fourth of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Despite two defeats, England remain seventh in the nine-team table. Here are the complete standings.
Series turnaround
New Zealand close in on South Africa
After losing the first Test at Lord's by 115 runs, New Zealand made a stunning comeback with a massive 253-run win at The Oval. This leveled the series before they clinched it in what turned out to be England captain Ben Stokes's last international match. The Tom Latham-led NZ are third in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 72.22. They are closing in on reigning champions South Africa, who are second (75). Australia lead the table (87.50).
England's struggle
End of Stokes's captaincy era
England have had a rough run in the current WTC cycle, losing eight of their 13 Tests. Their PCT has fallen to 24.36, leaving them seventh place on the table. This defeat also marks England's first Test series loss at home, comprising three or more matches, since 2012. It was a disappointing end for Stokes, who announced his retirement from international cricket during the match.
Information
What about other sides?
Bangladesh follow NZ in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a PCT of 58.33. India are fifth with a PCT of 48.15. While Sri Lanka hold the sixth spot (44.44), West Indies and Pakistan are eighth and ninth, respectively, with PCTs of 14.81 and 8.33.
System
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.