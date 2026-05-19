Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 2,500 runs in IPL: Key stats

Rajasthan Royals star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has crossed the 2,500-run mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The milestone was achieved during the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The 24-year-old, who has been a one-franchise player, accomplished this feat with his seventh run. Here we look at his stellar stats and records in the league.

Knock A fine hand from the skipper Leading RR in place of regular skipper Riyan Parag, Jaiswal scored a stunning 43 off 23 balls against LSG. He hammered eight fours and a six before falling to Akash Singh right after the powerplay ended. Jaiswal's 75-run stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave RR a flying start in a run chase of 221 runs.

Stats Two tons in the league Jaiswal has been a key player for RR since joining them in the 2020 IPL auction for ₹2.40 crore. As per ESPNcricinfo, he went past 2,500 runs (now 2,536) in his 80th match, having played 79 innings so far. The southpaw averages 34.27 in the competition. He has scored two centuries and 18 half-centuries in the IPL, with an impressive strike rate of 153.79.

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Elite club Jaiswal belongs to this list Jaiswal became just the fourth player to complete 2,500 IPL runs for the Royals. He has joined Sanju Samson (4,027), Jos Buttler (3,055), and Ajinkya Rahane (2,810) in this elite club. Jaiswal is also among just the six batters with multiple IPL tons for the Royals. He shares the list with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2), Buttler (7), Samson (2), Rahane (2), and Shane Watson (2).

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