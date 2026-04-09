Yashasvi Jaiswal: Decoding his stats against RCB in IPL
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. RR are unscathed after three games in the ongoing season and top the standings. With two wins from two, RCB are currently 4th. RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will be keen to score heavily against RCB. Here's more.
Vs RCB
Jaiswal averages 30.22 against RCB
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal has hammered 272 runs from 9 matches against RCB at an average of 30.22. His strike rate reads 152.80. The southpaw has hit one fifty and owns 2 ducks as well. 34 fours and 11 sixes have flown out from Jaiswal's bat against RCB.
Stats
Jaiswal in IPL 2026 and his overall tournament stats
In the IPL 2026 season, Jaiswal has enjoyed good form. He is currently the Orange Cap holder with 170 runs from three matches (50s: 2). Overall, the southpaw has amassed 2,336 runs from 70 matches at 36.50. He has slammed 2 tons and 17 fifties. Notably, Jaiswal has smoked 100 IPL sixes. His strike rate is 153.58.