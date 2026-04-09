Jaiswal has hammered 272 runs from 9 matches against RCB at an average of 30.22 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Decoding his stats against RCB in IPL

By Rajdeep Saha 08:10 pm Apr 09, 202608:10 pm

What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. RR are unscathed after three games in the ongoing season and top the standings. With two wins from two, RCB are currently 4th. RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will be keen to score heavily against RCB. Here's more.