'Kept showing up': Yastika Bhatia after shining on WT20I return 

Yastika Bhatia, the Indian women's cricket team top-order batter, made a stunning comeback after her long injury layoff. She scored a half-century in her first Women's T20I match in more than two years, leading India to victory in the opening game against England in Chelmsford. Her performance was even more impressive considering she had undergone knee surgery last October and was coming off a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Recovery Yastika's recovery journey Yastika's return to cricket was a long and arduous process. After her ACL surgery in October 2025, she had to go through an extensive rehabilitation phase. "Those who undergo ACL surgery, the whole muscle of that leg goes away. We have to build everything from scratch," Yastika said, describing the challenges of her recovery journey.

Match performance A stellar comeback match In her comeback match, Yastika batted at No. 3 and scored a quickfire 54 runs off 40 balls—her maiden WT20I fifty. This was after her team was reduced to 7/2. She formed a solid third-wicket partnership of 126 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored an impressive 69 off just 40 balls. Their partnership helped India post a competitive total of 188/7 in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur. The visitors later won by 38 runs.

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Gratitude Gratitude for the support received After her innings, Yastika expressed her gratitude for the support she received during her recovery. "I've been coming back after a long time and the team has welcomed me very nicely," she said. "In the injury time, it's not easy, but there were people backing me. I'm very grateful to all of those who were behind me at that time."

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