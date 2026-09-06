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Home / News / Sports News / County Championship 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal takes 9 wickets for Northamptonshire
County Championship 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal takes 9 wickets for Northamptonshire
Chahal delivered impressive spells across both innings

County Championship 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal takes 9 wickets for Northamptonshire

By Gaurav Tripathi
Sep 06, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

Discarded India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made a remarkable impact in the County Championship Division Two 2026. Playing for Northamptonshire, he bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings against Durham at the County Ground in Northampton on Saturday. The 36-year-old spinner ended with impressive match figures of nine wickets for 120 runs, though his team lost by 153 runs. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Bowling brilliance

Chahal's stunning spell

In the second innings, Chahal delivered an impressive spell of 26.5 overs, taking five wickets for 84 runs as Durham were folded for 261 despite going strong at 136/2.

He dismissed Alex Lees (80), David Bedingham (5), Matthew Potts (8), Callum Parkinson (4), and Oliver Robinson (5).

This came after his stellar first-innings performance, where he had taken four wickets for 36 runs in just over 15 overs.

Despite Chahal's stellar performance, Northamptonshire suffered a heavy 153-run defeat.

Stats 

Sixth fifer in FC cricket 

As per Cricinfo, Chahal has now raced to 141 wickets across 47 First-Class matches at an average of 33.01.

The one against Durham was his sixth five-wicket haul, as his tally also includes seven four-fers.

Chahal has been on a roll in the ongoing season, as his previous figures read 2/58, 2/19, & 1/20.

Notably, he has never represented India in Test cricket.

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Career stats

Last appearance for Team India in August 2023

Despite his stellar performances in domestic cricket, Chahal last played for Team India in August 2023 and has been on the sidelines since then.

His international record is also impressive, with 121 scalps in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13.

In the T20I format, the 36-year-old boasts 96 wickets in 80 matches with an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19.

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