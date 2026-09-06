County Championship 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal takes 9 wickets for Northamptonshire

As per Cricinfo, Chahal has now raced to 141 wickets across 47 First-Class matches at an average of 33.01.

The one against Durham was his sixth five-wicket haul, as his tally also includes seven four-fers.

Chahal has been on a roll in the ongoing season, as his previous figures read 2/58, 2/19, & 1/20.

Notably, he has never represented India in Test cricket.