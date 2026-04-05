How has Yuzvendra Chahal fared against KKR in IPL? Stats
What's the story
After winning their first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Punjab Kings are aiming to claim a hat-trick of wins. Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 12 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on April 6. All eyes will be on spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be wanting to weave his magic. Here's more.
Vs KKR
33 wickets for Chahal against KKR
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 IPL games against the Knights, Chahal has picked 33 wickets at 20.75. His economy rate reads 7.96. In addition to a five-wicket haul, Chahal has two four-fers against KKR. At Eden Gardens against the three-time champions, Chahal has picked 10 wickets from 10 matches at 31.90. His ER is 9.38. Chahal owns one four-fer versus KKR at Eden Gardens.
Information
Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history
Overall, Chahal has picked up a whopping 224 wickets from 176 appearances (174 innings) at 22.68. He has an economy rate of 7.95. He owns 8 four-fers and a five-wicket haul.