In 24 IPL games against the Knights, Chahal has picked 33 wickets at 20.75 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

How has Yuzvendra Chahal fared against KKR in IPL? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:39 pm Apr 05, 202608:39 pm

What's the story

After winning their first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Punjab Kings are aiming to claim a hat-trick of wins. Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 12 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium on April 6. All eyes will be on spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be wanting to weave his magic. Here's more.