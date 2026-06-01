Zee to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has bagged the media rights for FIFA events in India till 2034. The deal includes the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030, as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027. Zee will air a total of 39 global football events on its television and digital platforms. This strategic move is part of Zee's plan to expand its sports broadcasting portfolio and boost subscriber and advertising revenues.

Coverage details Coverage starts with FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee's football coverage will kick off with the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting June 11. The matches will be aired on Zee's newly launched sports network, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Streaming will also be available on Zee5. This move is part of Zee's larger strategy to create a diversified sports portfolio and boost revenues across its television and digital businesses.

Strategic acquisition Football transcends regions, demographics: Punit Goenka Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, expressed his excitement over bringing such a major sporting event to Indian audiences. He said football transcends regions and demographics, and their investments in acquiring these media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect their belief in its long-term potential. The partnership is expected to strengthen Zee's position in the sports broadcasting market where media companies are aggressively pursuing premium live sports rights for audience engagement and advertising growth.

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