Zimbabwe name Sikandar Raza as skipper for Afghanistan ODI tri-series

The white-ball squads for the upcoming series have two possible debutants: 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga and 29-year-old leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa.

To make space in their ODI set-up, Zimbabwe have dropped Graeme Cremer, who played just one match in last month's Australia series.

Innocent Kaia, who got injured during the final game of that series with a thigh injury, is expected to be fit only for the T20I series against Afghanistan starting October 27.