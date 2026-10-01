Zimbabwe name Sikandar Raza as skipper for Afghanistan ODI tri-series
What's the story
Zimbabwe's cricket team will be led by Sikandar Raza in the upcoming ODI tri-series against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The decision comes as Richard Ngarava continues to recover from a back injury. The series begins on October 17, and after that, Zimbabwe will play three T20Is and two Tests against Afghanistan in another bilateral series. Here are further details on the same.
New faces
Key details of Zimbabwe's white-ball squads
The white-ball squads for the upcoming series have two possible debutants: 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga and 29-year-old leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa.
To make space in their ODI set-up, Zimbabwe have dropped Graeme Cremer, who played just one match in last month's Australia series.
Innocent Kaia, who got injured during the final game of that series with a thigh injury, is expected to be fit only for the T20I series against Afghanistan starting October 27.
Player profiles
Who are Tsiga and Masekesa?
Tsiga has three First-Class centuries this year and has already played Test cricket for Zimbabwe.
Masekesa was the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mountaineers in the Logan Cup with 25 wickets at an average of 29.92, as per Cricinfo.
He also took nine wickets against a Bangladesh emerging team in Sylhet, showing his potential to shine in white-ball formats as well.
Batting strength
Experienced players return to bolster batting line-up
The batting line-up for the upcoming series is bolstered by experienced players such as Raza, Craig Ervine, and Brendan Taylor.
Blessing Muzarabani will lead the bowling attack with Brad Evans supporting him in all white-ball games except for the third T20I against Afghanistan.
For that particular fixture, Evans has been replaced by Kundai Matigimu.
Squads
Zimbabwe's squads summary
Zimbabwe ODI squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.
Zimbabwe T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.