1,500 ISIS prisoners escape amid Syrian army, SDF clashes: Report

Around 1,500 Islamic State (ISIS) prisoners have reportedly escaped from a prison in Shaddadeh, Syria , according to reports citing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). However, Syria's Interior Ministry reports the number as about 120. The prison break reportedly happened amid rising tensions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces. The SDF has accused government forces of shelling the prison in an attempt to storm it.

Prison break Discrepancies in reported number of escaped prisoners The news comes despite a ceasefire reached on Monday, which was still followed by clashes in Raqa city later that evening, including reports of heavy bombardment. The number discrepancy between the SDF and the Syrian Interior Ministry has led to mutual accusations between government forces and the SDF over responsibility for the prison break. The Syrian army has denied attacking the jail but said they will secure it and re-arrest escapees.

Aftermath measures Curfew imposed in Shaddadeh following prison escape In the wake of the prison breakout, government forces have imposed a curfew in Shaddadeh. The SDF manages over a dozen prisons across northeastern Syria, which house around 9,000 IS prisoners captured over the course of the Syrian civil war Many of these detainees are suspected of committing crimes in Syria and Iraq after IS declared a caliphate in June 2014.

Advertisement