1,500 ISIS prisoners escape amid Syrian army, SDF clashes: Report
What's the story
Around 1,500 Islamic State (ISIS) prisoners have reportedly escaped from a prison in Shaddadeh, Syria, according to reports citing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). However, Syria's Interior Ministry reports the number as about 120. The prison break reportedly happened amid rising tensions between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian government forces. The SDF has accused government forces of shelling the prison in an attempt to storm it.
Prison break
Discrepancies in reported number of escaped prisoners
The news comes despite a ceasefire reached on Monday, which was still followed by clashes in Raqa city later that evening, including reports of heavy bombardment. The number discrepancy between the SDF and the Syrian Interior Ministry has led to mutual accusations between government forces and the SDF over responsibility for the prison break. The Syrian army has denied attacking the jail but said they will secure it and re-arrest escapees.
Aftermath measures
Curfew imposed in Shaddadeh following prison escape
In the wake of the prison breakout, government forces have imposed a curfew in Shaddadeh. The SDF manages over a dozen prisons across northeastern Syria, which house around 9,000 IS prisoners captured over the course of the Syrian civil war Many of these detainees are suspected of committing crimes in Syria and Iraq after IS declared a caliphate in June 2014.
Diplomatic talks
Syrian President discusses Kurdish rights with US counterpart
On Monday, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reached an agreement with Kurdish forces that included a ceasefire. Sharaa also met Mazloum Abdi, the head of SDF, to discuss integrating the Kurds's administration into the state as part of this agreement. However, these discussions were not positive, according to AFP, which cited a Kurdish source. After Monday's clashes, the SDF issued a statement calling for "all of our youth" to "join the ranks of the resistance," accusing Turkey of directing their adversaries.