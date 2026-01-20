10-foot-tall replica of Trump's message to Epstein appears in DC

A 10-foot-tall replica of a birthday card allegedly sent by President Donald Trump to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The installation was done by a protest art collective called "The Secret Handshake." One half of the installation contained an outline of a naked woman and a "Donald" signature, concluding with the line, "Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret." The other side reads, "Happy Birthday To A 'Terrific Guy'!"

Legal dispute Trump's denial and ongoing legal battle The card was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025. Trump has vehemently denied writing the letter or drawing the image, calling it a "fake thing" and a "fake Wall Street Journal story." "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women... It's not my language. It's not my words." He later sued the publication and its owners, including Fox News co-founder Rupert Murdoch, for $10 billion, alleging defamation

Public engagement Installation invites public participation, criticizes Trump administration The installation on the National Mall includes boxes of files and markers for visitors to leave messages to the Trump administration. Epstein's birthday card is part of a collection of well-wishes assembled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The card concludes with the line: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Past works Secret Handshake's previous installations and public response The Secret Handshake collective is known for its provocative art installations. In September 2025, they installed a statue titled "Best Friends Forever," depicting Trump and Epstein together. This statue was removed shortly after its installation. The group's latest work comes amid calls for more transparency regarding Epstein-related files, with over two million documents still under review by the Justice Department.

Doodle controversy Public's reaction to Trump's doodles and Epstein files The public has reacted to Trump's claim of never drawing pictures by pointing out his auctioned artwork. These include a cityscape skyline sold at Sotheby's and a sketch of the Empire State Building that fetched $16,000 at Julien's Auctions. Despite his denial, Trump wrote in his 2010 book that he donates autographed doodles for charity auctions.