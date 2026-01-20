10-foot-tall replica of Trump's message to Epstein appears in DC
What's the story
A 10-foot-tall replica of a birthday card allegedly sent by President Donald Trump to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The installation was done by a protest art collective called "The Secret Handshake." One half of the installation contained an outline of a naked woman and a "Donald" signature, concluding with the line, "Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret." The other side reads, "Happy Birthday To A 'Terrific Guy'!"
Legal dispute
Trump's denial and ongoing legal battle
The card was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025. Trump has vehemently denied writing the letter or drawing the image, calling it a "fake thing" and a "fake Wall Street Journal story." "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women... It's not my language. It's not my words." He later sued the publication and its owners, including Fox News co-founder Rupert Murdoch, for $10 billion, alleging defamation
Public engagement
Installation invites public participation, criticizes Trump administration
The installation on the National Mall includes boxes of files and markers for visitors to leave messages to the Trump administration. Epstein's birthday card is part of a collection of well-wishes assembled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The card concludes with the line: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Past works
Secret Handshake's previous installations and public response
The Secret Handshake collective is known for its provocative art installations. In September 2025, they installed a statue titled "Best Friends Forever," depicting Trump and Epstein together. This statue was removed shortly after its installation. The group's latest work comes amid calls for more transparency regarding Epstein-related files, with over two million documents still under review by the Justice Department.
Doodle controversy
Public's reaction to Trump's doodles and Epstein files
The public has reacted to Trump's claim of never drawing pictures by pointing out his auctioned artwork. These include a cityscape skyline sold at Sotheby's and a sketch of the Empire State Building that fetched $16,000 at Julien's Auctions. Despite his denial, Trump wrote in his 2010 book that he donates autographed doodles for charity auctions.
Twitter Post
Check out the replica here
A massive replica of Trump’s birthday card to Epstein appears on the National Mall just in time for Epstein’s birthday on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/w1iGrSHa9v— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) January 19, 2026