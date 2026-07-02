'Highly deplorable': India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan 

Historical context

Gurdwara Singh Sabha holds historical importance

The Gurdwara Singh Sabha holds historical importance as a center of the Singh Sabha Movement, which revived Sikh identity. Bhupinder Singh, a Sikh representative from Pakistan's Nankana Sahib, said the movement, which began in Amritsar in 1873 and was formally established in Lahore in 1879, played a key role in the revival of Sikh religious and cultural identity. He also claimed that this was not an isolated case and alleged that another gurdwara had been demolished without action by authorities.