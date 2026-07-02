'Highly deplorable': India condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the demolition of the historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, calling the act "highly deplorable." The MEA described the incident as a "targeted act of vandalism" against a revered Sikh shrine. The gurdwara was reportedly demolished by a businessman on June 24 without obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).
Restoration plea
MEA urges Pakistan to ensure safety of minorities
The MEA has called on the Pakistani government to "expeditiously investigate" this matter and restore the demolished portions of the gurdwara. The ministry also stressed that this incident is not an isolated one, but part of a larger pattern of attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan. It urged Islamabad to ensure safety and security for its minority communities and their places of worship.
Community response
Punjab minister promises restoration of gurdwara
The matter reportedly came to authorities' attention after members of the local Sikh community staged protests. On Wednesday, Punjab Minorities Minister Ramesh Singh Arora visited the site and announced immediate restoration of Gurdwara Singh Sabha. "I personally inspected the site and instructed the relevant authorities to submit a fact-based report at the earliest," Arora said, adding that the Punjab government was committed to protecting the rights of religious minorities and preserving places of worship.
Historical context
Gurdwara Singh Sabha holds historical importance
The Gurdwara Singh Sabha holds historical importance as a center of the Singh Sabha Movement, which revived Sikh identity. Bhupinder Singh, a Sikh representative from Pakistan's Nankana Sahib, said the movement, which began in Amritsar in 1873 and was formally established in Lahore in 1879, played a key role in the revival of Sikh religious and cultural identity. He also claimed that this was not an isolated case and alleged that another gurdwara had been demolished without action by authorities.