16 Epstein files, including Trump's photo, vanish from US site

At least 16 files related to Jeffrey Epstein have mysteriously disappeared from the United States Department of Justice's public website, as reported by the Associated Press. The missing files include a photograph of former President Donald Trump with Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell . The documents were first released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by Trump himself just a month ago.

Public outcry Disappearing files spark controversy, accusations of cover-up The disappearance of the files has sparked a major controversy, with Democratic leaders accusing the government of a possible "cover-up." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it "one of the biggest cover-ups in American history." The House Oversight Committee's Democratic minority also demanded transparency from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Critics argue that these removals and heavy redactions violate the spirit and letter of the transparency law.

Official silence Justice Department's response to missing Epstein files The Justice Department has not explained the disappearance of these files or whether it was intentional. The department said it released only a partial tranche of material, citing the extensive time required for review and protection of Epstein's victims. Much of this material was heavily redacted, with some documents spanning more than 100 pages completely blacked out.

Content details Missing files include nude paintings, photos of prominent figures The missing files also included images of nude paintings and photographs stored in drawers. One such photo showed Trump with Epstein, Melania Trump, and Maxwell. The latest release included a 1996 complaint filed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accusing Epstein of "child pornography." This was years before law enforcement investigations into his misconduct began.