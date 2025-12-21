16 Epstein files, including Trump's photo, vanish from US site
What's the story
At least 16 files related to Jeffrey Epstein have mysteriously disappeared from the United States Department of Justice's public website, as reported by the Associated Press. The missing files include a photograph of former President Donald Trump with Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents were first released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by Trump himself just a month ago.
Public outcry
Disappearing files spark controversy, accusations of cover-up
The disappearance of the files has sparked a major controversy, with Democratic leaders accusing the government of a possible "cover-up." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it "one of the biggest cover-ups in American history." The House Oversight Committee's Democratic minority also demanded transparency from Attorney General Pam Bondi. Critics argue that these removals and heavy redactions violate the spirit and letter of the transparency law.
Official silence
Justice Department's response to missing Epstein files
The Justice Department has not explained the disappearance of these files or whether it was intentional. The department said it released only a partial tranche of material, citing the extensive time required for review and protection of Epstein's victims. Much of this material was heavily redacted, with some documents spanning more than 100 pages completely blacked out.
Content details
Missing files include nude paintings, photos of prominent figures
The missing files also included images of nude paintings and photographs stored in drawers. One such photo showed Trump with Epstein, Melania Trump, and Maxwell. The latest release included a 1996 complaint filed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) accusing Epstein of "child pornography." This was years before law enforcement investigations into his misconduct began.
Notable absences
Epstein-related documents reveal names of high-profile figures
The Epstein-related documents released include names of high-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton. However, Trump's name was notably absent from these records despite his well-documented past association with Epstein. This is in contrast to earlier releases, where Trump's name appeared on flight manifests from Epstein's private plane. The White House defended the administration's record as "the most transparent in history," which facilitated the release of hundreds of thousands of pages.