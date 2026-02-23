Bus falls into river in Nepal, killing 18
A passenger bus traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu in Nepal met with a tragic accident early Monday. The vehicle plunged into the Trishuli River in Dhading district, killing at least 18 people and injuring over two dozen others. The incident took place near Gajuri on the Prithvi Highway, about 90km west of Kathmandu, between 1:15am and 1:30am local time.
Bishnu Prasad Bhatta from Armed Police Force said the bodies have been recovered from the accident site, and the injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment. One of those killed in the crash was a male passenger from New Zealand. Two women, one Japanese and one Dutch, were also injured in the accident.
The rescue operation is being carried out by personnel from Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police along with local residents. While the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, police suspect that overspeeding could have led to the accident. The nighttime incident made rescue efforts difficult, police added. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into this tragic event.