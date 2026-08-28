2/3rd glacier collapsed, plunged 1.2km before 'liquid concrete' swamped Nepal 

The scale of the glacier fall was crucial to the subsequent events.

Daniel Shugar, a geomorphologist at the University of Calgary, estimated that around 200 square meters of ice broke off and "collapsed about 1.2km vertically."

This drop converted gravitational energy into motion, allowing the mass to pick up rocks and sediment in its path.

Hatim Sharif, a hydrologist at the University of Texas at San Antonio, described such fast-moving mud-and-water flows as "like liquid concrete."