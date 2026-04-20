2 dead in mass shooting in North Carolina 

The police said the incident began as a planned fight between two young people. When these individuals met at Leinbach Park, the situation "escalated significantly," leading to multiple people exchanging gunfire. Authorities have identified and located several individuals involved in the incident, both victims and suspects. Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone.

Security measures

Schools put on lockdown

In the wake of the shooting, Jefferson Middle School and Mount Tabor High School were put on lockdown. However, both schools have since resumed normal operations and asked parents not to pick up their children unnecessarily. The Winston-Salem Police Department has said that this is an isolated incident under active investigation. They are using drones to search for those involved in the shooting and have asked locals to keep personal drones grounded during this time.