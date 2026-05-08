2 Indian crew aboard hantavirus-hit ship; 3 passengers dead

A rare hantavirus outbreak on the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has left three passengers dead and eight others infected or suspected to be infected. The ship, which has 149 people from 23 countries, is currently stranded in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Verde. Among those on board are two Indian crew members whose health status remains undisclosed.

Evacuation update All symptomatic individuals evacuated, receiving medical care The MV Hondius left Cape Verde on May 6 and is now heading to Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The ship is expected to reach its destination in three to four days. Oceanwide Expeditions, the company operating the cruise, confirmed that all symptomatic individuals have been evacuated and are receiving medical care. "All three individuals, two symptomatic and one asymptomatic, are now in the care of medical professionals," said Oceanwide Expeditions.

Health authorities WHO coordinating response to the outbreak The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) are coordinating a response to the outbreak. They are working on quarantine and screening procedures for all passengers and crew members. The Andes virus, which is linked to this outbreak, is one of the rarest and most lethal strains of hantavirus.

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Virus spread What is hantavirus, how does it spread? Hantaviruses are typically transmitted by rodents through their urine, saliva, or droppings. The virus is present in parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia. Infections in humans usually occur where people and rodents coexist. Symptoms of hantavirus usually appear between two and four weeks after exposure, but can develop more than a month later. Health officials are now monitoring passengers who may have been exposed on the ship or during flights taken after leaving the vessel.

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