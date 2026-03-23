2 Indian LPG vessels cross Hormuz with Iran's clearance

Two Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have now begun transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels were earlier stuck in the Persian Gulf due to heavy shelling between Iran and Israel . They received clearance from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after backchannel coordination, CNN-News18 reported. The IRGC had previously advised ships to remain in holding positions until the security situation improved.

Supply relief India facing severe LPG shortage The two vessels are now headed toward India, which is facing a severe LPG shortage. Their safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is a diplomatic victory for India amid ongoing tensions in the region. Earlier this month, two other Indian-flagged LPG carriers also made it through the strait after negotiating safe passage with Iran.

Production boost India pushes for domestic production As the vessels make their way to India, officials have stressed increasing domestic production to mitigate any long-term disruption. The government is optimistic about further clearances in the coming days as more vessels remain stranded. The safe passage of Jag Vasant and Pine Gas is a crucial step toward restoring supply lines strained by ongoing conflicts in the region.

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