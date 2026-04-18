Indian-flagged tanker among 2 vessels fired on in Hormuz

Two merchant vessels, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, came under fire while trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, as Iran unexpectedly reversed its brief reopening of the strategic waterway and reinstated strict military control. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the captain of the tanker reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps approached without any radio warning before firing upon the vessel. Earlier, Reuters reported gunfire between the Qeshm and Larak islands.

Restrictions reinstated Iran reopens but then closes Strait of Hormuz again The incident comes after Iran had earlier decided to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but has now reimposed restrictions. This decision was taken a day after US President Donald Trump announced that he would continue the naval blockade in "full force." Merchant vessels trying to cross the strait received radio messages from the Iranian navy barring their passage due to what they termed as "failure of the US government" in negotiations.

Increased control Iran's warning to US Iran's joint military command has now taken strict control of the Strait of Hormuz. They warned that they would continue to block transit through this vital waterway as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. The announcement came after Trump said he would keep the American blockade fully in place until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington, including on its nuclear program.

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