Indian-flagged tanker among 2 vessels fired on in Hormuz
What's the story
Two merchant vessels, including an Indian-flagged supertanker, came under fire while trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, as Iran unexpectedly reversed its brief reopening of the strategic waterway and reinstated strict military control. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the captain of the tanker reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps approached without any radio warning before firing upon the vessel. Earlier, Reuters reported gunfire between the Qeshm and Larak islands.
Restrictions reinstated
Iran reopens but then closes Strait of Hormuz again
The incident comes after Iran had earlier decided to reopen the Strait of Hormuz but has now reimposed restrictions. This decision was taken a day after US President Donald Trump announced that he would continue the naval blockade in "full force." Merchant vessels trying to cross the strait received radio messages from the Iranian navy barring their passage due to what they termed as "failure of the US government" in negotiations.
Increased control
Iran's warning to US
Iran's joint military command has now taken strict control of the Strait of Hormuz. They warned that they would continue to block transit through this vital waterway as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. The announcement came after Trump said he would keep the American blockade fully in place until Tehran reaches a deal with Washington, including on its nuclear program.
Economic implications
Several ships turned back
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for about one-fifth of the world's oil supply. Its closure for nearly two months due to tensions in Iran had impacted crude oil prices and supplies across several countries. Vessel tracking data showed around 10 ships turned back on Saturday after Iran's renewed control over this strategic waterway.