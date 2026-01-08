2 killed in shooting outside Mormon church in Utah

A shooting incident occurred outside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday. The incident took place in the parking lot during a funeral service. At least eight adult victims were reported, with two succumbing to their injuries and three others in critical condition. At this stage, "We don't believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that," Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said.

Ongoing investigation Police investigation underway, suspect remains at large Salt Lake City police responded to the scene around 7:36pm local time. The shooting followed an altercation in the parking lot of the church on North Redwood Road. At least one suspect fled immediately after the incident and no arrests have been made yet. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also involved in assisting local law enforcement with their investigation.

Community response Mayor condemns violence, church extends prayers Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall condemned the incident, saying, "This should never have happened outside a place of worship." The church also issued a statement expressing concern over violence in sacred spaces and extending prayers for those affected by the tragedy. Sam Penrod, a spokesperson for the church, said they were grateful for first responders' efforts.