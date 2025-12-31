293 killed in mob attacks in Bangladesh since Hasina's ouster  

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a prominent human rights organization in Bangladesh , has reported a sharp rise in mob violence under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus. According to the report, at least 293 individuals have been killed in mob violence since the Yunus-led administration took office in 2024. The group said "mob terrorism" has skyrocketed in 2025, with at least 197 people killed from January to December. This is a significant increase from the 128 deaths recorded last year.

Report 'People have been beaten, killed without any evidence' "People have been beaten and killed without any evidence, investigation or legal process, by creating suspicion and rumors. In the name of the Tawheed Janata, mobs have been illegally formed to vandalize art and cultural centers, attack the Baul community and even burn bodies from graves." "There have been incidents of harassment of people of opposing views, including freedom fighters," Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the rights body as saying.

Human rights violations Extrajudicial killings and deaths in custody reported The ASK report also highlighted at least 38 extrajudicial killings in 2025. These deaths occurred in the custody of law enforcement agencies, often under torture or during alleged "shootouts." The report further detailed that at least 107 people died in various prisons across Bangladesh this year. This included 69 inmates and 38 prisoners.

Rising unrest Political violence and attacks on minorities reported The report also documented at least 401 incidents of political violence in Bangladesh this year, which left 102 dead and injured 4,744. It further revealed that at least 381 journalists were tortured and harassed during the same period. The rights body also highlighted several violent incidents against minorities, especially Hindus. The ASK report detailed at least 42 attacks on Hindus this year, which included vandalism of idols and temples. It also mentioned the harassment of people with opposing views.