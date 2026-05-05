3 Indians injured in Iran's missile attack on UAE's Fujairah

In a major escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The attacks targeted the Fujairah Oil Industrial Zone, setting off a fire at this key energy export hub. Three Indian nationals were injured in these strikes. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is now working with local authorities to ensure medical care for those affected.

Attack details Four cruise missiles fired at UAE The UAE's defense ministry reported that four cruise missiles were launched by Iran in this latest attack. While three were intercepted by air defense systems, the fourth fell into the sea. Despite these interceptions, damage was reported on the ground, and residents of major cities received emergency alerts about possible missile threats.

Official response UAE condemns attacks, warns of possible retaliation The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned these attacks as a "serious escalation" and a direct threat to national security. The ministry described the strikes as "treacherous" and said that the UAE reserves its "full and legitimate right" to respond. This comes amid continued instability in the Gulf region, where energy infrastructure remains vulnerable.

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