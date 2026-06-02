US: 30 Indians among 52 arrested for illegal trucking operations

Around 30 Indian nationals were among the 52 people arrested in the United States for illegally working as commercial truck drivers. The arrests were made during "Operation Checkmate," a federal immigration enforcement operation conducted by US Border Patrol agents between May 11 and May 15 in Arizona's Yuma Sector. The operation aimed to enhance public safety by enforcing immigration laws and identifying undocumented migrants operating commercial vehicles.

Enforcement focus Most drivers were Indians Of the 52 people arrested, 36 were found to be operating commercial semi-trucks without legal status. The majority of these drivers were Indian nationals, while others hailed from Mexico, El Salvador, and Russia. Some of them had commercial driver's licenses issued by states like California, New York, Washington, and Virginia, but others did not have valid licenses.

Legal proceedings Likely to be deported from US All 52 individuals arrested in Operation Checkmate have been processed under federal law and are likely to be deported from the United States. Most of those detained had employment authorization documents issued during the Biden administration, but these permits were no longer valid. The operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration by US authorities.

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