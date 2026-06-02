US: 30 Indians among 52 arrested for illegal trucking operations
What's the story
Around 30 Indian nationals were among the 52 people arrested in the United States for illegally working as commercial truck drivers. The arrests were made during "Operation Checkmate," a federal immigration enforcement operation conducted by US Border Patrol agents between May 11 and May 15 in Arizona's Yuma Sector. The operation aimed to enhance public safety by enforcing immigration laws and identifying undocumented migrants operating commercial vehicles.
Enforcement focus
Most drivers were Indians
Of the 52 people arrested, 36 were found to be operating commercial semi-trucks without legal status. The majority of these drivers were Indian nationals, while others hailed from Mexico, El Salvador, and Russia. Some of them had commercial driver's licenses issued by states like California, New York, Washington, and Virginia, but others did not have valid licenses.
Legal proceedings
Likely to be deported from US
All 52 individuals arrested in Operation Checkmate have been processed under federal law and are likely to be deported from the United States. Most of those detained had employment authorization documents issued during the Biden administration, but these permits were no longer valid. The operation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration by US authorities.
Public safety
Indian-origin truck drivers involved in serious road accidents
Acting Chief Patrol Agent Dustin Caudle said, "'Operation Checkmate' reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety." He added that federal agents remain on patrol every day to identify such drivers and prevent potentially fatal crashes on roads across the country. The operation comes amid heightened scrutiny of Indian-origin truck drivers in recent months due to their involvement in serious road accidents.