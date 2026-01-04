Nigeria: 30 killed, villagers abducted in gunmen attack

At least 30 people were killed and several others abducted in an attack on Kasuwan-Daji village in Niger state's Borgu local government area. The incident took place on Saturday evening when heavily armed assailants stormed the village, firing at residents and setting fire to the local market and homes. While police confirmed 30 deaths, locals reported a higher toll of at least 37.

Response criticism Security response questioned, violence scale disputed Niger state police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun was quoted as saying that security personnel were deployed to search for the abducted and restore calm, Associated Press reported. However, residents disputed this claim, saying no security forces had arrived by Sunday. Reverend Father Stephen Kabirat of the Kontagora Diocese Catholic Church also disputed the official death toll, saying more than 40 were killed and several others abducted, including children.

Pre-attack sightings Attackers spotted before assault, residents' fears grow Residents said the attackers had been seen in nearby communities a week before the assault, raising concerns about preventive security measures. The attack lasted for nearly three hours, leaving survivors too scared to return and retrieve bodies from Kasuwan-Daji village. "The bodies are there (in Kasuwan-Daji village). If we don't see any security, how can we go there?" one resident said, according to the report.

Gang activities Armed gangs exploit weak security infrastructure in Nigeria Such attacks are common in Nigeria, where armed criminal gangs often target rural communities with little government presence. These groups carry out mass killings, kidnappings for ransom, and arson while exploiting weak security infrastructure. Saturday's attack was near Papiri community, where over 300 schoolchildren and teachers were abducted from a Catholic school in November.