Gunman goes on shooting spree in Turkey; 4 killed
What's the story
A gunman opened fire near the southern Turkish city of Mersin on Monday, killing four people and injuring eight others. The attack took place north of Tarsus, about 40km northeast of Mersin. According to DHA and IHA news agencies, at least two victims were killed inside a restaurant where the shooter opened fire. Two others were shot dead elsewhere before the assailant fled in a car.
Manhunt underway
Suspected shooter is a teenager
The shooting incident has triggered a massive police manhunt, which includes helicopters to trace the suspect. The suspected shooter is reported to be a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun. This incident comes on the heels of two other shootings by teenagers in Turkey last month. One of those incidents left 16 people injured while the other took 10 lives, mostly schoolchildren.