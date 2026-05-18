The shooting incident has triggered a massive police manhunt

Gunman goes on shooting spree in Turkey; 4 killed

By Chanshimla Varah 09:45 pm May 18, 202609:45 pm

What's the story

A gunman opened fire near the southern Turkish city of Mersin on Monday, killing four people and injuring eight others. The attack took place north of Tarsus, about 40km northeast of Mersin. According to DHA and IHA news agencies, at least two victims were killed inside a restaurant where the shooter opened fire. Two others were shot dead elsewhere before the assailant fled in a car.